Tribunal Judgement: Don’t be discouraged, Abure tells supporters

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the Lanour Party, (LP) Barr Julius Abure has told party supporters not to be discouraged as the party is as a step towards recovering the country.

Speaking with party supporters, the (Obi-dient family) in Abuja on Friday at its National Secretariat after the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) Abure said: “I want to admonish and appeal to our people that, we should not be daunted at all.

“I am therefore admonishing all our supporters not to be discouraged at all.

“We are preparing our papers and we are definitely moving from here to the Supreme Court.

“We have protested and they said don’t protest, ‘go to Court’ and we are in court. Today all ayes are on the judiciary.

“Nelson Mandela in his book, ‘A Long Walk To Freedom’ said every step we take leads us to our freedom.

“Today in the words of Mandela, every step we have taken and would take, leads us to our freedom, leads us to our taking back our country, and it leads us to our taking back Nigeria.

“Let me start first, by thanking all our supporters, LP members and the Obi-dient members for their immense support towards the party.

“Out of their support for the party, we have in our kitty, today a governor, 35 members of the House of Representatives, 8 distinguished Senators and several House of Assembly members.

“Our participation in the 2023 general election, no doubt, has changed the political landscape in the country.

“All these achievements by the Labour Party could not have been possible if not for the support of members of the public, the Obi-dient family and well-meaning and right thinking Nigerians, who genuinely wanted change for the country.

“I am indeed very appreciative of their efforts, their financial contributions and moral supports, and how they came out to vote for the party in the presidential election which we believe, we won irrespective of whatever the tribunal has said.

“Even the judgement is also a step towards reclaiming our country.

“For us as a party, we are going to sustain this momentum and we are also calling on all our supporters to sustain this momentum to take over the country and to reposition it for greatness.

“It is not an easy task but I am happy that we have started, we have put our hands on the plough and we will definitely not look back.

“I am therefore, urging our supporters to remain committed to the movement and remain committed to Nigeria adding, “Nigeria belongs to all of us and it must definitely work.”

The LP Presidential candidate in the 25th February Presidential election in the country, Peter Obi, his Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Allied Peoples Movement, (APM) candidate, Chichi Ojei, approached the Tribunal, praying for the disqualification of the All Progressives, Congress, (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom the Independent National Election Commission, (INEC) declared as winner, and subsequently, sworn in, as President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The PEPC however, gave judgement in favour of Tinubu, APC on Wednesday, 6th September, 2023.

