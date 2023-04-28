Tribunal grants PDP, Ashiru’s request for substituted service to Uba Sani

Similar request granted 3 other parties

By Idibia Gabriel

Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal, Northwest sitting in Kaduna has granted the guber candidate Isa Ashiru Kudan and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), request to serve the governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani via a substituted means of service.

This followed a motion experte moved by the PDP and its candidate’s lawyer, Barr. Mercy Umar who told the court that senator Uba Sani has been evading service.

Sighting relevant provisions of the law, Barr. Mercy therefore urged the tribunal to grant her prayers.

A petition no: Ept/KD/Gov/4/2023 between Mohammed Ashiru Isa, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sani Uba and All Progressives Congress (APC), the tribunal granted the petitioners leave to effect service of the petition and all other subsequent processes on the 2nd Respondent in the petition via substituted service.

In his ruling, the tribunal chairman, Justice V.O.A Oviawe granted the request and ordered that the respondent, Sen Uba Sani be served by substituted means at APC Secretariat, Tafida House Kaduna.

Justice Oviawe also ordered that the Respondents be served through any other means known by law to be a proper mode of substituted service on the 2nd Respondent.

Similar requests by 3 other political parties which filed petition against Sen. Uba Sani were also granted by the tribunal.

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Hassan Hyat had said that despite the issuance of Certificate Of Return to Sen. Uba Sani, his party will reclaim the mandate of the people through legal process.

From the foregoing, Senator Uba Sani has 21 days within which to file his response.