Tribunal: Ebonyi South Senatorial aspirant hails Nwifuru’s victory

By Chijioke Njoku

The Ebonyi South Senatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Marcelo Nwaji Anyigor has congratulated Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru on his milestone and overwhelming victory at the Ebonyi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday, urges opposition to stop further litigations

Comrade Anyigor, however, stated that the victory of Nwifuru at the tribunal has shown that God sincerely loves Ebonyi citizens, who came massively at their various polling units on Saturday 18th March 2023 to vote him into his present office.

The senatorial aspirant revealed that the good people of Ebonyi State in their intimidating numbers demonstrated their joy over their irresistible victory at the polls during your inauguration at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium on 29th May 2023 as the fourth Executive Governor of Ebonyi State.

He commended the Lordships in their tribunal judgment delivery, noting that they have done marvellously well by showing a high sense of courage, transparency, and responsibility to nurture the seed of emancipation, and overall development plan the Ebonyi people planted through their massive votes to produce Nwifuru.

“Your Excellency, be rest assured that your victory is well deserved, indestructible and it is for all Ebonyi citizens, who have shown their unflinching support and assurance during the tribunal interval.

“Sir, we urged you to continue to deliver your incredible agenda, The People’s Charter of Needs to the Ebonyi people, may God strengthen, protect, and provide you with all the enablement to signpost your leadership dispositions.

“I enjoin lovers of democracy and exemplary leadership, to advise opposition parties to stop further litigations against our God-chosen leader as the People’s Governor in Ebonyi State Nigeria today, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, because his victory is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for equity, fairness, and justice in Ebonyi State, the Salt of the Nation,” Anyigor concluded.

