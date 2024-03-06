Tribalism, election rigging bane of leadership in Nigeria, says Jonathan

By Abiodun Taiwo

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has said that tribalism, election rigging and lack of access to justice as some of the factors responsible for poor political leadership in Nigeria and in many other African countries.

Jonathan spoke on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at a lecture to mark the 87th birthday of former President Obasanjo.

In a lecture, entitled: “Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalysts for Development in a Strife-Ridden World”, Jonathan deplored the winner-takes-all mentality of political leadership in Nigeria.

He emphasised that when a president is elected, he isn’t just the president of his party alone but a president of all.

The former president added that whenever a serving president brings an opposition figure on board his team, it tends to bring quality and inclusiveness into governance.

Also in his remarks, a former President of Slovenia and the Chairman of Club De Madrid, Danilo Turk, said the club is currently involved in establishing a body that will look at fighting corruption around the world.

Turk said that the club will not get tired in its quest to ensure that democracy succeeds around the world, adding that it is important that the people are given a choice, as democracy should be beyond the elites in any country.

In his own remarks, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described Obasanjo as a leading voice in the quest for political emancipation and good governance.

Commending Obasanjo for being deeply connected to his roots, Governor Abiodun also praised him for being a respected democratic leader globally.

“Baba (Obasanjo) has become a world-respected democratic leader, a detribalised Nigerian, and a Pan-African whose passion and vision are for Africa that is being led by quality leadership for the desired economic development.

“Baba is deeply connected to his roots. Baba’s passion for his culture and tradition is unparalleled.

“Baba remains the leading voice in his quest for political emancipation, good governance, anti-corruption, and social justice,” he said.

The governor commended the former president for being far-sighted with a knack for mentoring leaders.