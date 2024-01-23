Trexm seeks new opportunities in Nigeria’s energy sector

By Temitope Adebayo

Trexm Oil and Gas Services Nigeria Limited has expressed its desire to explore other business opportunities in the energy sector.

The company, known for providing engineering solutions to companies in infrastructure, power, FMCG, oil and gas sectors in Nigeria and the United States of America, said it was “rebranding to Trexm Energy Services Limited, reflecting its expanded portfolio and vision for the future.”

The rebranding was part of the company’s transformation “to diversify its offerings and position itself as a leader in the oil and gas and energy sectors”.

Trexm Energy said it would continue to deliver project delivery services, while also exploring new opportunities across the energy and oil and gas value chain.

“We have grown our brand as Trexm Oil and Gas Services Nigeria Limited and are rebranding to Trexm Energy Services Limited as part of our business plan to serve clients in different sectors not limited to the oil and gas industry.

“Our goal is to develop highly specialised vehicles that generate exceptional value and unique value propositions within various service sectors in the energy and industrial value chain,” the managing director of Trexm Holdings, Bolutife Odusanya, was quoted as saying.

The company disclosed that, it had begun communication of the new name and identity with clients, regulatory bodies and partners, to ensure a smooth transition.

“With this new identity, Trexm Energy aims to expand its capabilities, leverage its industry expertise, and broaden its offerings to other sectors.

As the oil and gas, and energy industry undergoes rapid changes, Trexm is strategically adapting to the industry dynamics,” the statement added.

The chief operating officer, Sunday Ukpai, commenting on the rebrand, said: ” Undertaking the rebranding was an essential step in our commitment to making a distinctive contribution to the evolving energy sector in Africa.”