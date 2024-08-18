Treepz becomes first African mobility startup to complete cross-border rental trip

By Temitope Adebayo

Treepz, the leading corporate mobility startup in Africa, has set a remarkable record by becoming the first on the continent to complete a cross-border rental trip between two countries – Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

This historic journey, which took place from August 7, 2024, to August 11, 2024, successfully transported 96 passengers from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cotonou, Benin Republic, and back.

The successful execution of this international cross-border trip marks a significant milestone for Treepz, adding a new dimension to its service offerings and showcasing the company’s capability to meet the growing demand for reliable transportation solutions across Africa.

Onyeka Akumah, Founder and CEO of Treepz highlighted that Treepz being the first corporate mobility startup to accomplish this milestone is a proud moment for the organization. “Every day at Treepz, we are motivated by the opportunity to win after building systems for effective transportation in Africa. This is exemplified by Treepz being the pacesetter for similar companies to learn what is possible, emulate our journey and build better transportation for Africans.

READ ALSO: Unmasking the Maltese Cross of Corruption

“Over the past five years, Treepz has consistently been at the forefront of innovative mobility solutions in Africa. Through our cutting-edge rental marketplace, we have completed the transportation of over 5 million passengers within the cities of the countries we operate, specifically Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda. Interestingly, this is the first time Rental Treepz has moved people across international borders and this milestone has further reinforced us as a leader in the African mobility industry” Onyeka added.

Johnny Enagwalor, COO and Co-founder of Treepz, also commented on the historic milestone, stating: “Completing this cross-border rental trip is not just a testament to our operational excellence; it’s a bold step forward in redefining mobility across Africa. This achievement opens the door for us to innovate further, creating new pathways for cross-border travel that were previously unavailable.”

“We are genuinely excited to have facilitated a safe and seamless travel experience for the 96 passengers on this journey. This trip exemplifies our commitment to helping millions of people move better across the continent, and we look forward to expanding these services to meet the needs of more customers and partners,” Johnny remarked.

Sharing their experiences from the trip, Jennifer, a passenger on this historical journey, expressed, “The entire journey was exceptionally smooth. The Treepz buses were not only comfortable but also equipped with amenities that made the long ride enjoyable. The professionalism of the drivers gave me peace of mind, and I truly felt valued as a passenger.”

Benard, another traveller, said that Traveling with Treepz from Ikeja City Mall, Lagos to Cotonou was an unforgettable experience for him. “The meticulous planning and attention to detail were evident throughout the trip. I wholeheartedly recommend Treepz’s services to anyone seeking reliable and efficient cross-border transportation in Africa.”

The round trip, which covered nearly 1400 kilometres, featured a fleet of 2 well-maintained coaster buses and 3 Toyota Hiace buses. Each vehicle was operated by professional drivers and included full insurance coverage, real-time tracking, and efficient communication throughout the journey, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, the mobility startup announced its partnership with two top firms in Africa to provide over 14,000 employees’ monthly commutes through its innovative staff bus service. They partnered with KingMakers, owners of BetKing and Parallex Bank, a premium financial institution to exclusively offer affordable, convenient and reliable employee transportation services for their staff members.

“Furthermore, Treepz will leverage its cutting-edge technology and high-quality vehicles to provide tailored commuting solutions that cater to the unique needs of KingMakers and Parallex Bank’s workforce. This will address common commuting challenges such as traffic congestion and unreliable public transport. Today, we are looking forward to partnering with more reputable brands like KingMakers and Parallex Bank in the future”, Onyeka Akumah said, while commenting on the dual partnerships.

Onyeka Akumah added that in 2023 alone, Treepz completed over 50,000 trips for Parallex Bank, which helped to reduce lateness by 35% and boost employee productivity. As Treepz continues to lead in the African mobility industry, we remain committed to empowering millions of people with solutions to move better. Currently, we operate in 16 cities and have served over 5 million passengers across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Uganda. Our other range of on-demand mobility services includes guest transportation, school bus shuttling, and airport transfers.

For more information about Treepz and its corporate mobility solutions, please visit www.treepz.com.