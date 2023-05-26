Traumatized children will become angry adults, says Experts

By Doosuur Iwambe

Mental health experts have said adults that suffered trauma as children are more likely to have anger issues, stressing that severe trauma increases the likelihood of aggressive behaviour.

Their stance was in reaction to a study presented at the European Congress of Psychiatry, Paris, France, which suggested that there was a relationship between childhood traumatic experiences and anger.

The mental health experts noted that people with depression and anxiety, who must have experienced traumatic childhood, are more likely to become angry adults.

According to them, all types of childhood trauma, with the exception of sexual abuse, were linked to higher levels of rage, higher prevalence of rage attacks, and antisocial personality traits in adulthood.

The experts, a specialist in Psychiatry, National Health Service, Southampton, England, United Kingdom, Dr. Jide Jeje, and his counterpart at Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Dr. Samuel Aladejare, said all forms of anger were related to emotional neglect, psychological abuse and physical violence.

Dr. Jeje, while noting that anger can be a good way to express feelings, said it can become unhealthy when the person is unable to control it.

He said there have been cases where childhood trauma led to a mental health condition known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He said, “Some people see anger and aggression as the same thing. In fact, anger is an emotion that we feel, while aggression is how some of us behave when we are angry.

“Childhood Trauma has been known to cause not only anxiety and depression but also anger and irritability. Unresolved trauma from childhood can manifest as anger and antisocial personality traits in adulthood.

“Children who have experienced trauma may internalise their anger instead of expressing it when they feel powerless against adults who inflict the pain.

“In extreme cases, trauma experienced can lead to a mental health condition called Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Some of the signs of PTSD include reliving the event (having flashbacks or nightmares), avoidance, anxiety, depression, anger, problems with trust, self-destructive or risky behaviours, and withdrawal.”

Dr. Jeje noted that unresolved anger had been linked to physical health problems like high blood pressure and heart disease.

He said, “Some people don’t see their anger problem as an issue; instead they see other people or things as the problem.

“If you ever find that you have a problem with regulating your emotions, in particular anger, there are few things to do that could help and they include learning how to do breathing and relaxation exercises.

“Regulating your breathing can help slow down your heart rate and you may eventually find yourself in control of the situation at hand.

“It is always helpful to have a journal where you can document situations that happened and how they made you feel, including the degree of intensity of the emotions you felt at the time.

“Walking away from the situation that has made you angry, breathing in some fresh air, and even doing some exercise like going for a walk have been shown to help.

“If you find out that you still have difficulties regulating your emotions, then it may be necessary to speak to your doctor who may advise on some medications. You can also get a referral to see a psychologist for some talking therapy, which is a form of anger management.”

Dr. Aladejare, on his part, noted that children constantly exposed to traumatic events like violence, abuse, hostility and disasters could be persistently irritable and get angry at the slightest provocation.

He stressed that living in a balanced home environment helps a child to have a well-rounded development and personality.

The mental health expert said, “Early separation from parents, living in foster or institutional homes or frequent exposure to domestic conflicts could still have an effect even when the person is grown, especially when the individual has not come to terms with the conflicts.

“Such a person may struggle with managing their emotions and have problems with interpersonal relationships.

“Stress hormones are frequently released once we are angry. This causes vital organs like our hearts, lungs, blood vessels, and so others to work harder than usual. Hence, we tend to age faster and in extreme cases, could even develop medical conditions like headaches, heart diseases, hypertension, ulcers and stroke, among others.”

On how to manage anger in an adult that had undergone experienced traumatic childhood, Dr. Aladejare advised, “First you need to come to terms with and recognise that you went through a traumatic event and need to do something about it. This is because oftentimes, these experiences register in one’s subconscious mind, while their effects interfere with daily lives.

“Next, depending on the severity and significance of the event to the individual, there might be a need for the intervention of a mental health expert for relevant therapy. This might involve mentally revisiting the traumatic events or finding ways to manage the immediate cause of the anger among other things.”

Meanwhile, findings on the study carried out by the researchers at the European Congress of Psychiatry, suggest that children who suffered emotional neglect have an increased tendency to grow into irritable or easily angered adults, whereas those who had been physically abused had a greater tendency to tilt towards anger attacks or antisocial personality traits.

The researchers used data from the Netherlands Study of Depression and Anxiety, which began in 2004 to investigate the cause of depression and anxiety disorders over a period of several years.

The study included nearly 2,300 participants between the ages of 18 and 65, with an average of 42, and 66 per cent being female.

Earlier, the researchers discovered that more than 40 per cent of patients with both anxiety and depression had a tendency to get angry, compared with around five per cent of a control group without depression or anxiety.

After a four-hour baseline assessment, the researchers followed up four times over an eight-year period to uncover any history of childhood trauma, such as parental loss, parental divorce, or being placed in foster care.

They also asked participants about neglect, emotional, physical and sexual abuses.

The lead author and a PhD student at the Leiden University Medical Center, Netherlands, Nienke de Bles, said, “We found that anxious or depressed people with a history of emotional neglect, or physical or psychological abuse, were between 1.3 and 2 times more likely to have anger problems. We also found that the more traumatic the childhood experience, the greater the tendency towards adult anger.”