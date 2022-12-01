Transport professionals commend NIMASA DG’s success as CIoTA president

By Temitope Adebayo

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR has received a commendation for his efforts in transforming and promoting the transportation sector as President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).

The accolades poured in during the 4th National Transport Summit of the Institute in Abuja, where the Nigerian Army and other security agencies pledged their support to the growth and improvement of the country’s transportation sector to international standards, expressing their willingness to collaborate with CIoTA to achieve this feat.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruq Yahaya who was represented by Maj Gen. E Akerejola commended the President and members of CIoTA for the many economic sectors it touches on. From facilitating international trade, supporting food security and enabling industrial and infrastructural development.

The COAS stated that the theme of the summit “Transport Safety and Security Administration in Nigeria,” was also timely, as it is “an important aspect of the Transportation sector which has often been overlooked by many including the transport professionals and academia.

“Over the years, the transportation sector has witnessed a series of issues and challenges ranging from poor infrastructure, poor regulations, limited specialised professional training institutions, lack of effective and efficient transport policies, intra-industry squabbles among transport professionals, to unethical behaviours, poor working condition amongst others,” he said.

He reassured the Institute of the Nigerian Army’s resolve to support the transportation sector wherever necessary.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director CEO NIMASA and the outgoing President of CIOTA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who was represented by professor Samuel Odewumi, stated that the Chartered institute of transportation CIOTA, has the full potential to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Nigeria economy. He stressed that the association under his watch got the Chartered hood within 6 years of existence, which was his promise to the association as a president.

Dr Jamoh, added that it has been a great honour, to have steered the ship of the institution to its current stability of existence.

He said, “I look forward to helping to usher in a new era of leadership that will sail us to even greater frontiers of transport development”

While delivering a keynote address, Professor Innocent Ogwude, a professor of transportation management technology and deputy vice-president of Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State, said that the emergence of the Chartered Institute of Transportation association and obtained chapter hood, 6 years ago, is possibly compelled to Chun out thousands of experts that would ensure industrial contribution to the National economy.

Professor Ogwude, who spoke virtually, further pointed out that Nigeria should drive many economic benefits as the economy of any Nation revolves around transportation.

The transportation expert, while admonition the newly elected Executives of CIOTA, said that the leadership should match actions with words to leave behind a good legacy.

Also speaking in a goodwill message, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, who was represented by Mail. General E. Akerejola, Director of Supply and Transportation, said that the seminar cannot come at a better time hence the need for the harness of the sector which drives the economy.

The Chief of Army Staff, however, noted that the seminar may have come with its theme; ‘Transportation Safety and security Administration in Nigeria would address numerous challenges like ethical behavior, and religion with other myriads challenges.

Lt. General Farouk Yahaya said, “I must state here that the institution, should go beyond policy formulation but be of performance to complement words”

