Train passengers’ abduction: FG, Edo Govt condemn attack, as Police trail attackers

By Titus Akhigbe, Benin and Tunde Opalana

The Federal Government and Edo State government have described the kidnapping of train passengers at Tom Ikimi Train Station, Igueben in Edo as despicable and utterly barbaric.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, made the Federal Government public in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

”The Public is hereby reassured that the security agencies are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped train passengers.

”The Nigeria Police is on the trail of the criminals and have mobilised with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

”The government is saddened by this unpleasant development and assures on its prompt response to the ugly situation.

”Further details will be communicated later, ” Ogubike stated.

Also, Edo State government on Sunday appealed for calm amongst residents, disclosing that security agencies are working hard to ensure the unconditional release of 31 passengers abducted by gunmen at the train station in Igueben, headquarters of Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

Suspected armed herdsmen had on Saturday evening, at about 4 pm, January 7th, reportedly invaded the train station in Igueben, headquarters of Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State and kidnapped passengers waiting to board train to Warri, Delta State.

The Edo State Police Command Spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, on Saturday night, confirmed the abduction in a statement, saying suspected herdsmen invaded the train station, and kidnapped some passengers.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the attack on passengers at the train station, Edo state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said 31 passengers were abducted and one escaped in the melee.

He added that the Governor Godwin Obaseki government is committed to the safety of lives and property hence the government has visited the area to have an on-the-spot assessment as well as mobilised personnel of Edo State Security Network, Vigilance groups and the police, who are on the trail of the kidnappers.

Nehikhare added that bush combing had commenced with a view to rescuing the victims.

“The state deputy governor has visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers, while the search for the kidnapped victims is ongoing.

“Information available revealed that 31 passengers were kidnapped and one escaped from the abductors.

“Bush Combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers.” he said.

Meanwhile, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed concern over the recent attack on a train station in Igueben LGA of Edo State during which an undetermined number of people were kidnapped by armed men.

A press release signed by the Atiku Media Office on Sunday noted that the unfortunate incident “is the latest in a long condemnable line of security breaches previously unseen in our national history.”

While condoling with victims of the attack and their families, the foremost presidential contestant said, “the thoughts of my family and I are with the abducted and their families as we pray for their safe return.”

He remarked further that “while we pray, it is important to also point out that this serves as the latest reminder on the urgent need to reform our security architecture to better safeguard the lives and properties of the Nigerian citizens.”

The former Vice President enunciate means through which national security could be enhanced to include, amending our constitution to allow for state and community policing as a first line of security.

He also noted that our security apparatus must pay a greater premium to intelligence gathering and crime prevention than our current reactive approach.

“It is unacceptable for terrorists to plan attacks of this nature, mobilize arms and ammunition, secure funding and move large numbers of people across large spaces without detection by the security agencies,” he said.

He noted the use of technology towards tracking these terrorists and degrading their existing capacity to attack our people across the country.”

Furthermore, the PDP presidential candidate advocates “applying diplomatic pressures needed to stem the free flow of light arms and assault weapons across the West African sub-region and through our borders.

“By doing this we will severely restrict the capacity for terrorists to re-arm themselves to execute attacks.

Atiku said these policy proposals should be followed by “greatly reducing the numbers of out of school children on our streets and improving the economy to create jobs for vast numbers of unemployed Nigerians, thereby reducing the pool from which these terrorists recruit people for their nefarious activities.”

According to him, “I believe these actions will go a long way towards reducing incidents of insecurity and providing the secure environment needed for economic growth.”

He noted that he shall commit to implementing these initiatives if Nigerians trust him with their mandate and elect him as president at the election next month.

