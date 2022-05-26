Train attack: Relatives cry out as terrorists threaten to kill victims in seven days

Family members of the Kaduna train attack have raised concern over threats by the terrorists to kill the victims if the Federal Government fails to yield to their demands after seven days.

The devastated relatives of the abductees said the terrorists have spoken to them directly, and are demanding the release of their eight children being held by the Federal Government in Adamawa State before they will release the 61 abducted train passengers, DailyTimes gathered.

They, however, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to order for the eight immediate release of the children to the terrorists so as to secure the release of their loved ones who have been in captivity for 59 days.

They also said that the bandits released videos of the victims in their custody to prove to them that they are still alive.

The aggrieved relatives held a peaceful protest on Wednesday morning to continuously call on the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward the rescue of the victims.

