Tragedy strikes A’Ibom Polytechnic as final-year Journalism student slumps, dies at Karate training

By Theresa Donatus

A dark cloud hangs over the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic community following the sudden and tragic death of a final-year Higher National Diploma (HND) student in the Department of Journalism and Media Studies.

The deceased, identified simply as John, reportedly collapsed and died during a routine karate training session on campus.

According to eyewitnesses, John had left his off-campus residence to attend the training, a weekly activity he was known to lead.

However, tragedy struck shortly after he stepped onto the pitch, as he slumped unexpectedly and lost consciousness.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ikot Ekpene, but was referred to the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, due to lack of facilities. Sadly, he was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel at the General Hospital.

READ ALSO: U.S Mission in Nigeria lists new requirements for visa application

The President of the Journalism and Media Studies Students Association (JAMSSA), Mr. Nsoefen Mark Akpan, who witnessed the incident, recounted the frantic efforts made by fellow students to revive their colleague.

“We couldn’t believe he was gone,” Akpan told reporters. “Even after the doctor said he was dead, some of us took him to a church for prayers. A spiritualist tried to revive him but later claimed John had already been ‘admitted into the spirit world.’”

The lifeless body was eventually returned and deposited at the mortuary, though many students lingered, still in disbelief.

Dr. Inemesit Umoren, Head of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies, later addressed the grieving students at the hospital and assured them that the deceased’s family had been contacted.

“This is someone who wrote his final exams just last Thursday. There were no signs of illness,” Akpan said. “He was active, healthy, and the leader of the karate training. His sudden death has shocked everyone.”

The school community remains in mourning, as students, faculty, and friends struggle to come to terms with the untimely loss. Plans for an official condolence visit and tribute are reportedly underway.