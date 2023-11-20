Tragedy as 10 Kogi SDP members die in road crash

By Idris Ahmed

A week after its candidate, Muritala Ajaka lost the Kogi State governorship election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday lost no fewer that 10 members in a ghastly road accident

The road crash occured at Okura along Ankpa — Ayingba road in Ankpa local government area of Kogi state.

Though the Police and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) gave conflicting figures of casualties, eye witnesses confirmed that eight persons died on the sport,while two others who sustained degrees of injuries gave up at the hospital.

While Kogi State police command confirmed that seven people lost their lives when the bus they were traveling in somersaulted at Okura in Ankpa local government area of the state,

the Kogi Sector Commander of the FRSC, Samuel Oyedeji, said three persons died.

“It was a lone fatal motor accident along Ankpa/Okura/Egume/Ayingba road that involved a Toyota Hiace Bus.” the Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya said.

According to him, “The accident occured at Okura, where the bus somersaulted into the bush, the driver and six other passengers lost their lives”.

Although he could not confirm the identity of the victims , sources however said they were members of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), who were on their way to Ayingba for a stakeholders meeting.

All efforts to hear from the Spokesman of the Social Democratic Party, Farouk Adejoh Audu failed as his contact phone number could not get through.

However, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP in the just concluded election,Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has sent a condolence message to families of the victims.