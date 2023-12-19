Tragedy: 2 die as fire guts Ex-Oyo gov, Alao-Akala’s home

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Two persons reportedly died in a fire incident that occurred at the Ogbomoso residence of a former governor of Oyo State, the late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, in the early hours of Monday.

While the death of the two victims was confirmed, the cause of the fire incident, as of the time of filing this report, has not been made known, just as the extent of the damage has not been established.

An indigene of Ogbomoso tow, speaking under condition of anonymity, said those who lost their lives were living in the house.

“I have been informed. Yes. The two people are those living in the house. I have called one of the people who are in the house and he has confirmed it to me. The inferno happened this morning,” he said.

A source within the compound also said the fire started around 7:50 a.m., adding that one of the victims died instantly, while the other died while receiving medical attention at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

It was learnt that political associates of the former governor and friends have been visiting the house to commiserate with the Alao-Akalas over the fire incident.