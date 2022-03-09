Traditional ruler tasks Gov Diri on project completion

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has been urged to remain dedicated to completing unfinished people-oriented projects by past administrations.

Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State, and National President of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), His Royal Majesty (HRM) King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, made the call yesterday in a statement issued in Abuja.

Josiah said that such commitment will go on to demonstrate his “broad minded” brand of politics as well as adopting the “politics without bitterness”.

King Josiah in a statement commended the Bayelsa State Governor for ensuring the completion and commissioning of “The Nembe Unity Bridge”, linking Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri Communities, in Opu-Nembe and Nembe-City Kingdoms within the brief two years of his administration.

He showered encomium on the Governor and Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, whom the First Class Monarch described as “Evergreen Ex-President of Nigeria”: for honouring him and his kingdom by paying him a visit before proceeding to the site of the Commissioning.

The paramount ruler hailed Governor Diri’s inclusive governance style and urged him not to relent.

The Medical and Health Workers Union President said, the bridge which has been constructed for more than ten years will not only solidify the peaceful coexistence between Opu-Nembe and Nembe City Kingdoms, but will help boost commercial activities as he prayed God to enshrine solid peace and unity amongst the Sister Kingdoms through Christ Jesus.

Governor Douye Diri had led top government functionaries to the Nembe Unity Bridge on Monday, February 28 where former President Goodluck Jonathan Commissioned the project to the delight of the two ancient Kingdoms of Olodiàmà and Òbòlòàmà (now; Opu-Nembe kingdom and Nembe-City Kingdom respectively).

