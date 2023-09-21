Traditional institution, indispensable partner for socio-econonmic devt, says Oborevwori

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has said that traditional Institution is an indispensable partner in the socio-economic and cultural development of the state.

Oborevwori stated this on Wednesday at the presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Macaulay Popo Ovbagbedia, Uhurhie-Osadjere 11, the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said, “the traditional institution remains a priceless legacy in any African society for which there is yet no credible substitute, as a rallying point for the people at the grassroots.

“This administration will continue to treat the traditional institution as an indispensable partner in the socio-economic and cultural development of our dear state.”

He assured traditional rulers in the state of his administration’s commitment to always hold them in high esteem.

The governor while congratulating the Owhorode for the successful ascension of the throne of his fore fathers, commended the people of Olomu for their cooperation and contributions to making the event a reality.

“The event of today marks the confirmation of the various traditional rites and processes, which commemorate the ascension to the throne of the Owhorode of this kingdom.

“I am happy with the peace and love that prevailed and attended all the processes, because they are the hallmarks of the confidence reposed in him by the people of Olomu, including their friends, well-wishers and now, Delta State Government.

“I also urge you to be transparent while upholding at all times, the virtues of justice, fair play and equity in all your dealings with your subjects.

“In everything that you do and in every decision you take, I implore you to place the interest of the majority of your people and the fear of God, above all other considerations.

“Please, ensure that you encourage free flow of communication, dialogue and consultation with all segments of your kingdom.

“As an age long grassroots leadership institution, government will continue to rely on traditional rulers as reliable medium of reaching the people,” he said.

Oborevwori used the occasion to call on traditional rulers to pay priority attention to matters of security in their different domains.

Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Hon. Richard Kofi, had in an address, assured the people that the council would continue to provide democratic dividends to the people.

In a welcome address read on behalf of Olomu Kingdom, former President-General, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, expressed gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointing Olomu sons and daughters to juicy political offices.

