Toyota unveils all-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Toyota has unveiled all-new 2024 larger Highlander for the US, Toyota Highlander is an eight-seat American SUV that we would describe as ‘pretty darn large indeed’. It’s pretty much the same size as a fully-grown Land Rover Discovery 5.

And yet, clearly Toyota USA felt that it needed to be bigger. So, give a warm welcome to the new 2024 Grand Highlander.

“There is definitely a need in the market for a midsize-SUV that prioritizes interior comfort in all three rows and Grand Highlander is the ultimate option,” says vice president of Toyota Marketing Lisa Materazzo. Midsize! We’re not making this up.

So, what sets the Grand Highlander apart from the standard Highlander? Well, it looks different for one. The Grand is actually built on the same TNGA-K platform as its smaller sibling, but it’s over 16cm longer, 5cm wider and far more boxy-looking too.

It’s been penned by Toyota’s US-based Calty Design team and will be built in Indiana. We’re told that the third row of seats is ‘adult-sized’ and there is apparently room in the boot for seven hand-luggage suitcases even with all of the seats in place. Yeah, it’s massive.

NCS cautions motorist as Kia recalls 8,000 Sorento 2020-2022 Model over safety

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has drawn the attention of the motoring public who owns Kia brand after the automaker issued safety recalls for over 8,000 Sorento (MQ4) SUVs made between the year 2020 and 2022.

The Public Relations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, in a statement, said that a dangerous transmission issue could potentially cause an accident or serious injuries.

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a European Union Rapid Alert System (RAPEX) report for dangerous non-food items indicating a recall of more than 8000 Kia Sorento (MQ4) vehicles manufactured between the years 2020 & 2022.”

“The EU explained that, due to production issues, a crack may develop in the Circuit Board of the Transmission Electric Oil Pump (EOP) which can cause failure, loss of Hydraulic pressure, and consequently the risk of an accident.”

“Therefore, the Nigeria Customs Service wishes to advise Motor Dealers, Stakeholders, and the General Public to be wary of the aforementioned categories of vehicles for their continued safety and well-being.”

Revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Kia Sorento mid-sized Crossover, codenamed MQ4, is offered with front- and all-wheel-drive options as well as four- and six-cylinder engines.

Inside, the all-new Kia Sorento gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster with a diagonal of 12.3 inches.

