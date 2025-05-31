Toyota Nigeria strengthens lead with new models, expands assembly

By Temitope Adebayo

The Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL), Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, has reaffirmed the company’s leadership in the Nigerian automobile market and announced new strategies to maintain its top position.

Speaking at the recently held Toyota Motor Show at The Podium in Lekki, Lagos, Ade-Ojo revealed that Toyota currently commands 27% of Nigeria’s new car sales market. He highlighted that the company achieved a 43% increase in vehicle sales in 2024 compared to the previous year, despite the country’s challenging economic conditions.

“We sold slightly over 3,000 vehicles last year, exceeding our projections,” he said. “This performance reflects strong consumer trust in our brand, even amid high inflation and a depreciating naira.”

He attributed most of the sales to corporate bodies and government agencies, noting that rising vehicle prices have made it difficult for private individuals to purchase new cars. The Toyota Hilux and Hiace remain the company’s top-selling models.

READ ALSO: ‘Special’ students reject attempt to sell school land to senator, others in Oyo

Ade-Ojo also provided updates on Toyota’s local assembly operations. He disclosed that two production lines—one for passenger cars and another for commercial vehicles—are already set up, although equipment-related delays have slowed full-scale operations.

Emphasising the brand’s after-sales commitment, Ade-Ojo described it as the “strongest arm” of the business. “Our goal goes beyond selling cars. We ensure long-term performance through professional support and flexible maintenance payment plans,” he said.

In response to Nigeria’s push for cleaner energy, Toyota Nigeria has partnered with government-certified bodies like Ibile Holdings to support the conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). “Since factory-fitted CNG vehicles are not readily available, certified local centres handle conversions under strict regulatory oversight,” Ade-Ojo explained.

He also announced plans to launch new models later this year, including the SUV version of the Starlet Cross and hybrid variants such as the Mini Land Cruiser, to meet growing demand for fuel-efficient and versatile vehicles.

In a major expansion move, Toyota Nigeria is set to open a new mega dealership in Lekki before the end of the year. According to Ade-Ojo, the facility will improve customer access to vehicle sales and after-sales support.

“Our success in Nigeria is built on durability and strong service support. While other brands come and go, Toyota continues to deliver value and quality,” he added.

The ongoing Toyota Motor Show, which started on Tuesday, May 27, and runs until Sunday, June 1 (excluding Friday), features special discounts on new vehicles, genuine spare parts, Toyota motor oil, body and paint services, vehicle diagnostics, and test drives. Ade-Ojo noted that last year’s solo edition of the show significantly boosted sales and expects similar outcomes this year.