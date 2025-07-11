Toyota, NADDC, Carloha, others back 2025 Auto Summit

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The forthcoming Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU) slated for July 31st, 2025 in Lagos is gathering steam as National Automotive Design and Development Council and other automobile giants have endorsed it and put their weight behind the event.

Toyota Nigeria Limited, Carloha, Weststar Associates Limited, Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM) and Nord are among other stakeholders that have confirmed their participation in this year’s event.

Apart from NADDC, other major organisations partnering with NAJA to host this year’s programme are the Nigeria Association of Automotive Manufacturers (NAMA) and African Association of Automobile Manufacturers (AAAM).

iding on the huge success of the maiden edition held last year and with a lot of interest coming stakeholders and prospective participants, NAJA says the event can only get better.

NAJA in a statement gave the main theme of this year’s Summit holding in Lagos, as “NIGERIA FIRST: LOCAL CONTENT AS CATALYST FOR AUTOMOTIVE ECONOMY”.

It quoted Mike Ochonma, the Summit Organizing Committee Chairman, as saying, “Last year, NAJA premiered the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU) as a platform for stakeholders and participants to converge and critically x-ray the auto industry and proffer solutions that will take the industry to greater heights for the benefits of all players in the industry and Nigerians at large.

“For this year, critical government agencies like NADDC, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and others have also confirmed their participation for this year’s event.

Theodore Opara, Chairman of NAJA, also lent his voice, saying, “NAISU has come to stay as evidenced by the wholehearted embrace by the stakeholders in the auto industry.

“And the interests already received this year show that this event is on the right trajectory for the benefit of all in the industry.

“Also, this year promises to radically work on entrenching local content and work more on the long-awaited Auto Industry Development Plan of the federal government, which also remains a focal point of discussions in the sector.

“This year’s NAISU promises to be a better version of last year, and plans are already in top gear to ensure all expectations are met and exceeded”.