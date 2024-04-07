Tourism minister, Lola Ade-John visits Badagry heritage sites

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the historic town of Badagry, Lagos State welcomed the Honourable Minister for Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John, accompanied by esteemed guests and stakeholders. The visit aimed to explore and celebrate Badagry’s rich cultural heritage while fostering partnerships for sustainable tourism development.

The Minister’s arrival at the Badagry Jetty was marked with a traditional welcome dance performed by the cultural Akere group, setting the tone for a day of celebration and reflection. Subsequent visits to Akran Palace and Central Badagry showcased the region’s royal heritage and vibrant cultural traditions.

A somber yet crucial part of the itinerary was the exploration of Vlekete Slave Market, a sobering reminder of Badagry’s role in the transatlantic slave trade. The Minister emphasized the importance of preserving such sites as monuments to human resilience and justice.

The tour continued to landmarks such as the First Storey Building and the Agia Tree Monument, highlighting Badagry’s colonial history and religious significance. At each stop, the Minister engaged with stakeholders, facilitating discussions on tourism development and community empowerment.

During these interactions, stakeholders expressed their desire for support in skills acquisition and training for tourism development. In response, the Minister pledged to advocate for such initiatives and promised to engage with relevant authorities to address the community’s needs.

In her closing remarks, Minister Lola Ade-John expressed gratitude for Badagry’s warm hospitality and acknowledged the community’s aspirations for growth and development. As the Minister departed, her visit left an indelible mark—a testament to the power of heritage, partnership, and hope for Badagry’s future.