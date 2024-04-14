Tourism can boost IGR in Kaduna, cater for infrastructure, workforce – Dr Thomas

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

A Kaduna based tourism expert, Dr. Tobi Bernard Thomas, has averred that tourism has the potential to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) if proper consideration is given to the sector in the state.

Dr. Thomas, a critical stakeholder in the hospitality industry equally stated that money generated from tourism could cater for the state’s infrastructure and also pay the workforce of the state every month, against the prevailing debt-servicing challenges decried by Governor Uba Sani.

He made this disclosure at the weekend during a press conference in Kaduna, assuring that with proper coordination of the tourism sector, the state would conveniently continue servicing its loan, pay its workforce, and improve on the state’s infrastructure.

“Tourism can lead to economic development through direct and indirect effects. Direct effects include revenue generation and foreign exchange. These effects also include creation of business opportunities that thrive on money earned from tourism or local sourcing of supplies”, he said.

Dr. Thomas therefore advised the Kaduna State Government to be more creative and give attention to tourism like any other sectors in the state.