Toure hopes Ivory Coast beat Nigeria in AFCON final to spark party

Images of Ivory Coast fans celebrating their team’s progress through the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON, have made global headlines this past month, but Kolo Toure believes the hosts’ fortunes changed when Elephants fans protested in anger earlier in the tournament.

Shortly after the country’s heaviest ever home – and Nations Cup – defeat, when losing 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game, Ivorian supporters booed inside the Abidjan arena before some vandalised buses and other property in scenes that were widely condemned.

Nonetheless, former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Toure says a result that left the Elephants on a precipice, one they eventually retreated from after squeezing through as a best third-placed side, lies behind their place in Sunday’s final against Nigeria.

“That loss was a big wake-up call for the players because they saw that fans in the country were really, really angry,” the 42-year-old told the World Football at Afcon podcast.

READ ALSO: Bank alert fraud: I was framed up – Lizzy Anjorin

“A few things happened and since that game I think the players realised how that important the tournament was for the country. That was a turning point.”

Part of the second – and last – Ivorian team to lift the trophy, when defeating Ghana on penalties in the 2015 final, Toure considers the replacement of French coach Jean-Louis Gasset with Emerse Fae to be the other key moment for a side that has been on a rollercoaster ride.

Midfielder Fae – who has overseen knock-out wins against Senegal, Mali and DR Congo – played in the same team as centre-back Toure for many years, even contesting the 2006 final which the Ivorians lost to host nation Egypt on spot-kicks.

“Emerse is a great guy – he knows the culture of the country, was inside the team and knew its mentality,” Toure explained.

“He has brought discipline both on and off the pitch.

“He has brought tactical discipline because we have a midfield with really good players – Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana – but against Equatorial Guinea, I felt those three were running all over the pitch with no discipline.

“Since taking over, he has also brought back some competition – making big changes when bringing in Jean-Michael Seri and Odilon Kossounou in the last 16 and those two were really good against Senegal.”

Fae rang the changes against the defending champions, selecting Seri, Bayer Leverkusen defender Kossounou and the evergreen Max-Alain Gradel, 36, for their first starts while dropping Kessie to the bench.

The bold changes restored structure to a side galvanised by their new manager, who made full use of his bench from where former AC Milan and Barcelona star Kessie rose to score two decisive penalties.