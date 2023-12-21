TotalEnergies commits to methane emissions reduction in Nigeria

By Motolani Oseni

Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, has reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to Nigeria and supports the country in reducing methane emissions.

Pouyanné stated this at the meeting with President Bola Tinubu, President in Abuja.

The Company said over the past decade, it has been the largest private energy investor in the country, developing major projects such as; Egina, Ofon Phase 2, the OML 58 Upgrade, and recently Ikike, which started in 2022.

“The long-term commitment of the Company to Nigeria is also demonstrated by the continued exploration, evidenced by the Ntokon discovery in June 2023. TotalEnergies owns a rich portfolio of projects which might represent more than $6 billion investments (100 per cent) in the future years,” TotalEnergies said.

At the meeting, Patrick Pouyanné and President Bola Tinubu discussed ways to improve the investment climate and security of operations, TotalEnergies’ future investment program in the country as well as TotalEnergies efforts to support carbon emissions reduction in Nigeria.

According to TotalEnergies, ending routine flaring and joining forces to measure and reduce methane emissions, the Company as a founding member of the World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Reduction (GGFR) partnership, had endorsed the ‘Zero Routine Flaring by 2030’ initiative.

“As evidence of this commitment, TotalEnergies, in partnership with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has finalized in December 2023 the OML 100 Flare Out project, thereby becoming the first major operator in Nigeria to completely eliminate routine flaring from all operated assets.

“TotalEnergies also announces today the signature of a cooperation agreement with NNPCL to carry out methane detection and measurement campaigns using its advanced drone-based technology AUSEA on Oil & Gas facilities in Nigeria. This announcement follows similar agreements signed ahead of COP28 with three other National Oil & Gas Companies, Petrobras in Brazil, SOCAR in Azerbaijan and Sonangol in Angola.”

Pouyanné stated that, “TotalEnergies is pleased to announce the end of routine flaring in its operations in Nigeria and the sharing of our in-house AUSEA technology with NNPCL, concretely supporting NNPCL to deliver the commitment taken at COP28 by endorsing the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter.

“We had a very constructive and pragmatic discussion today with President Tinubu on key actions Nigeria should take to attract increased investment in the country.”

TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for more than 60 years and employs today more than 1,800 people across different business segments. Nigeria is one of the main contributing countries to TotalEnergies’ hydrocarbon production where the Company produced 204 000 boe/d in 2022.