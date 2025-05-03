Tope Adebayo Addresses Relationship Rumors with Fathia Balogun

Popular Nollywood actor and director Tope Adebayo has responded to swirling rumors suggesting a romantic relationship between him and veteran actress Fathia Balogun. In a recent interview, Adebayo clarified that while he and Balogun share a strong and enduring bond, their relationship remains strictly platonic and rooted in mutual respect and professional collaboration.

“Fathia and I have built a friendship over the years that goes beyond gossip and speculation,” he said. “We have great chemistry on and off set, but it’s all in the name of art, trust, and shared values. There is no romantic involvement between us.”

The rumors began circulating following a series of joint public appearances and behind-the-scenes photos from recent film projects that fans interpreted as signs of a deeper connection. However, Adebayo was quick to set the record straight, emphasizing that speculation should not overshadow the professionalism and camaraderie that exist within the film industry.

He added with a smile, “We will be together forever—as friends and collaborators. Fathia is like family. She’s someone I trust and admire deeply, not just for her talent, but for her wisdom and resilience.”

READ ALSO: SGF Akume tasks religious leaders on security

Fathia Balogun, who has yet to comment directly on the rumors, has been a consistent figure in Adebayo’s professional life, appearing in several productions he has directed or starred in. The two have often praised each other in interviews and on social media, which fans have occasionally misinterpreted.

Adebayo also used the opportunity to encourage the public to focus more on the quality of work being produced in Nollywood rather than creating false narratives based on appearances.

“There’s nothing wrong with men and women working closely without romance being involved,” he said. “Let’s celebrate collaborations without attaching rumors.”

The clarification has drawn a mixed response from fans, with many applauding his honesty and maturity, while others continue to speculate. Industry insiders, however, have expressed appreciation for the clarity, calling it a necessary move to preserve personal boundaries in the public eye.