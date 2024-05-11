Top investor, Julius Rone’s soaring profile

BY OBA SOYEBO

As a serial entrepreneur, Julius Rone has solidified his status as a notable businessman who stands out among Africa’s elite. His exceptional intuition, unmatched business acumen, and ability to identify opportunities where others see failure have propelled him to the forefront.

The billionaire businessman who is the boss of UTM Offshore Limited (UTMOL possesses an unrivaled genius and profound understanding of investment and the art of making money.

Consistently the brilliant man who will be 50 this year is making headlines and staying ahead of his peers while his remarkable qualities have set him far apart from ordinary business magnates across the continent.

His presence in the gas sector has been a dominating force, leaving an ineffaceable mark wherever he ventures and positioning himself at the pinnacle of Nigeria’s gas industry.

The strings of industry awards that litter his ornate office is evident of his success story in the sector.

For an instance, in January, last year, Rone kick-started the year on a high note by receiving the prestigious Vanguard’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, recognising his esteemed position as one of Nigeria’s astute dealmakers.

Also in September 2023, he was honoured by Business Day with award of The Next Bulls Awards 2023, in recognition of his market leadership and pacesetting innovation.

These are attestation of his unprecedented participation and contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

His relentless work ethic has taken him across the globe, further fortifying his influence and wealth. Throughout 2023, the man fondly known as ‘King of Gas’ was busy sealing lucrative deals worldwide while steering the industry forward on the African continent.

It is undeniable that he is committed to transforming the sector, demonstrating his unwavering trust in making it the best in the industry.

Again, the hardworking and high-flying has started this year on a brighter note. Last week Saturday he shone brilliantly at the Independent Awards where he received the award as Oil and Gas Personality of the Year 2023.

Aside his pedigree as a topnotch business strategist, Rone loves to create his own path, little wonder he has scored many firsts in his business trajectory.

Over the years, this business genius has expanded his coast beyond his chosen field of practice, while he also displays a unique ability to also translate those pristine ideas into concrete reality.