Top ally: Why Atiku left convention venue

Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa State Governor, has said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar exited the venue of the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention “to attend to some matters”.

DailyTimes gathered that Atiku had stepped out with his entourage a few minutes after he arrived at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

“He had some matters to go and attend to. He will soon be here. It is not anything to worry about,” Fintiri told the press.

Also, Fintiri said Mohammed Hayatu-Deen who stepped down for Atiku on Friday, instructed his delegates to vote for the former vice president.

Atiku ran unsuccessfully to become Nigeria’s president in the 2019 general election.

The 75-year-old has been vying for the presidency since 1992.

Delegates from different states are seated and ready to cast their votes for their preferred candidate. The process is expected to commence soon.

