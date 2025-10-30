‘Too little, too late’ — Atiku slams Tinubu’s reversal of pardon for drug lords

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the reversal of the presidential pardon earlier granted to convicted drug traffickers, kidnappers, and other criminals.

Abubakar said the decision to cancel the pardon came only after Nigerians expressed outrage, describing the move as “too little, too late.”

In a statement issued by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu, Abubakar said the reversal was not an act of wisdom but “an act of shame.”

“President Bola Tinubu has ‘cancelled’ his own pardon for drug traffickers, kidnappers, and other hardened criminals, but only after Nigerians shouted loud enough to wake him from his moral slumber,” the statement reads.

Abubakar said the controversy raised fundamental questions about governance and accountability.

“If the public had kept quiet, would convicted drug lords and kidnappers be walking free today under the President’s blessing?” he asked.

He queried persons who compiled the list, adding that the attorney general must explain the government’s role in the “national embarrassment.”

Abubakar accused the Tinubu administration of a recurring pattern of “hasty decisions followed by public backlash and reversals.”

“This pattern has become too familiar: announce the unthinkable, watch the country erupt, then hurriedly reverse course as if governance is a game of ‘trial and error,’” he said.

He described the presidential pardon as a “sacred constitutional power meant to reflect justice, mercy, and national interest, not to reward impunity or test public patience.”

Abubakar urged the president to publish the list of those who were meant to benefit, saying Nigerians deserve to know “the names, the crimes, and the hands that signed off on this reckless indulgence.”

He added that the last-minute cancellation “is nothing but damage control” and does not absolve the presidency of poor judgment.

On Wednesday, Tinubu ordered the removal of persons convicted of kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and fraud from the list of beneficiaries.

This followed public outrage over the initial list of 175 persons approved on October 9, which included Maryam Sanda, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband in 2017, as well as drug offenders and illegal miners.