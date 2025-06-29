Tompolo Excited With Partnership Between NUJ, Tantita

…As NUJ Visits Tompolo, Appreciates Support for Owerri Conference, Warri Secretariat

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemuokpolo has showered glowing encomiums on the Nigeria media in its strategic role in the fight against oil theft.

High Chief Government Ekpemuokpolo popularly known as Tompolo, who received the National, Zonal and State leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his country home at Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom, weekend ,noted that the media has been pivotal in the achievements of Tantita.

He said Tantita today is globally recognised among first rate security companies in the world due to unfettered media reportage of the activities of Tantita Security Services.

“All over the world, it is because of your work that people are seeing what we’re doing. Considering what the media is doing for us (Tantita), what we came to commission (building of the NUJ Warri Correspondents Chapel Secretariat), is small compared to what they are doing.

“We want to use this medium to thank the immediate past president and the incumbent for giving us this opportunity to serve our country.

“You need to work more harder. We can only achieve our aims and objectives if we work together. We cannot achieve it alone.

“We have to put in all that we have – everything – to see that Nigerian waterways are regarded as the most secured. We can only achieve this together “, the reverred Ijaw leader stressed.

Earlier, the National President of NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya told High Chief Ekpemuokpolo that the leadership of the NUJ was in Oporoza to thank him for the state of the art Press Centre built by Tantita for the Union, was first of its kind in the country.

Yahya also showered ecomiums on Tompolo for his support towards the 2024 Delegate Conference of the NUJ in Owerri, where he emerged as the national leader of the union.

He acknowledged the uncommon generosity and philanthropy of the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation to humanity, adding that his contributions significantly eased the burden of the union during tbe Owerri gathering .

The NUJ president restated the Union’s commitment to unity and collective destiny of Nigeria and assured the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited of NUJ’s continued partnership to ensure the company delivers on it set goals.

The NUJ president was accompanied in the thank you visit by the immediate past president, Chief Chris Isiguzo, a distinguished veteran journalist, Asiwaju Sola Adebayo, the Deputy National President, Dr. Bimbo Oyetunde, Vice President and Secretary Zone F, Comrades Okpakamabo Dokubo and John Angese.

Others were the Chairman and Secretary of NUJ Delta Council, Comrades Churchill Oyowe and Victor Sorokwu, Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and her vice, Delta Chapter, Comrades Sonia Unobunjo and Ruth Omigie, among others.