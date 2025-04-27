Tompolo endorses President Tinubu for second term, declares Fubara will return

High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has called for President Bola Tinubu to be allowed to complete two constitutional terms in office, totaling eight years, before a new leader is elected in 2031.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement 2027 described Tinubu as a seasoned leader with the experience to elevate Nigeria to greater heights.

“Tinubu is a good person. He has the experience to do everything and carry this country to a higher level,” Tompolo stated. He emphasized that Tinubu’s four-year mandate, with the possibility of re-election for another four years, should be respected, drawing a comparison to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure. “We don’t want anybody to cause problems. He should be allowed to complete his two constitutional terms, then we will vote for another person to take over in 2031,” he added.

Tompolo revealed plans to embark on a nationwide campaign, including visits to northern states, to garner support for Tinubu’s second term. “We will do our part, even go out of our boundary to the northern part of Nigeria to talk to our brothers and compatriots so that he will get a second tenure,” he said. He also noted that traditional rulers across the region have endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid, expressing confidence that widespread support will ensure the president’s continued leadership.

Addressing concerns about potential unrest, Tompolo dismissed claims of any group having a “monopoly of violence,” urging all Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration. “We are appealing to everybody, and by the grace of God, everybody will support us,” he said.

Rivers State Political Crisis

Commenting on the political situation in Rivers State, Tompolo expressed optimism about the resolution of the ongoing rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. Describing their relationship as that of “boy and Oga,” he predicted that the issues would soon be resolved. “The duly elected governor of Rivers State is coming back,” he asserted, signaling Fubara’s return to office.

Tompolo disclosed that he would soon travel to Abuja to meet with President Tinubu and Wike to address the lingering issues in Rivers State. “Our president is someone who has been protecting democracy for a very long time. There is no way he will truncate it,” he said, underscoring Tinubu’s commitment to democratic principles.

The influential Ijaw leader’s remarks come amid heightened political activities as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, with Tompolo positioning himself as a key advocate for Tinubu’s continued leadership and stability in Rivers State.