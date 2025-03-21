Tola Adenubi emerges Chairman as TCAN introduces new executives

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Transportation Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) has elected a new executive committee headed by Mr Tola Adenubi to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The election, which took place in Lagos on Thursday, saw journalists covering the transportation sector vote in new leaders to take over from the outgoing executives.

The newly elected executives include Tola Adenubi of the Nigerian Tribune as Chairman, Temitope Adebayo of The Daily Times as Vice Chairman, Seun Ibiyemi of NewsDirect as Secretary, David Adekunle of Voice of Nigeria (VON) as Treasurer and Mathew Ukachunwa of New Nigerian as Internal Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, expressed gratitude to members for finding him worthy to steer the affairs of the association for the next few years.

Mr. Tola Adenubi promised to enhance professionalism, foster collaboration with stakeholders, and advocate for improved infrastructure and policies in the nation’s transportation sub-sector.

The new TCAN Chairman also assured members of initiatives that will drive the nation’s transportation sector while also enhancing the welfare of all transportation Correspondents.

In his outgoing speech, the former TCAN Chairman, Mr. Yinka Aderibigbe of The Nation Newspaper thanked members for the support given to him throughout his tenure as Chairman.

He charged the new excos to push the association forward for betterment of members at large.

TCAN is the umbrella body of all journalists covering the transportation industry in Nigeria.

Members of the association includes: ThisDay, Guardian, Punch, The Nation, Daily Trust, Tribune, NewsDirect, The Daily Times, The SUN, Vanguard, BluePrint, AIT, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Voice of Nigeria (VoN), TVC, among many others.