Tokunbo Oguchi’s Amoke marks one year anniversary

BY OBA SOYEBO

The story of Amoke at one is quite an interesting one. It’s a story about the power of dreams. And courage. And the fulfillment of pursuing one’s true calling. For Tokunbo Oguchi she’s finally living her dreams.

Not only that, she’s equally expressing herself through fashion and creating her own footprints across major fashion cities across the world.

Amoke Atilier, a luxury Nigerian fashion label is one. Amoke Atilier, the brainchild and vision of Tokunbo Ogun made its debut in the fashion industry about a year ago.

And in the last twelve months, the fashion label has not only grown in leaps and bounds but it has stayed afloat – expanding beyond the shores of the country. What began as a hobby has turned into a thriving business employing people and adding value to the nation’s economy.

According to creative personality behind the fashion label, Tokunbo, she was just doing her ‘ little thing’ experimenting with designs for herself and fellow plus size and curvy girls but she couldn’t resist the inner voice whispering to her that it’s about time. At almost 50 years, she finally took the bold step to follow her calling. The rest is history like they always say.

Like an idea whose time has come, Toks’ Amoke Atilier quickly became a favourite among the plus size and curvy girls. The slim girls were not left out of the party, too. What the brand has achieved in just a year or so can only best be described as phenomenonal.

With a huge social media following and customers from every corner of the world including New Zealand, Canada, United States of America, USA, South Africa, Cameron and more, it’s hard to believe that Amoke Atilier just made its entry into the fashion industry about just a year ago.

The elated boss of Amoke Atilier, Toks couldn’t be more happier as she took to her social media page to express her excitement for growth and advancement of her fashion label in the last twelve months.

Apart from her creatively unique designs, Tokunbo’s bright personality has won her a wide network of admirers from all walks of life.