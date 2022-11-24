TMM accuses Afreximbank of aiding CAX IP infringement

Afreximbank has been accused of participating in a copyright infringement of Times Multimedia Limited’s (TMM) Creative Africa Exchange (CAX) IP, a comprehensive platform that unifies the African creative and cultural economy.

The organization, which asserts copyright on the phrase “Creative Africa,” expressed its displeasure in a statement about the addition of “Nexus.”

“Times Multimedia Limited (TMM) is appalled that Afreximbank, who merely provided funds by way of sponsorship to facilitate conceptualization, ideation, design, and execution of CREATIVE AFRICA EXCHANGE (CAX), a comprehensive program that consolidates the African creative and cultural industry, thereby aligning identified resources in the sector to create a proper economic ecosystem, is involved in aiding and encouraging intellectual theft and promoting false information,” the statement read.

“It’s vital to note the circumstances that led to the collaboration between Afreximbank and TMM. In 2018, CAX and TMM began their journey together. The delivery of the IATF 2018’s Creative Industry component was TMM’s engagement’s primary goal.

“During a series of meetings held at Afreximbank’s request in the run-up to the IATF 2018, it was decided that TMM should carry out work in redefining the sponsorship/strategic communications and fulfillment of the IATF 2018. Based on this agreement, TMM completed this assignment for Afreximbank in a way that was beneficial to both parties and called for TMM to keep the intellectual property that had been trademarked. As a result, TMM is the owner of the copyright to the CAX’s original creation.

We conducted a thorough analysis of one “CREATIVE AFRICA NEXUS” that is scheduled to take place between November 25 and November 27, 2022, and found that the concept is very similar to “CREATIVE AFRICA EXCHANGE (CAX)” in terms of modes of activities, modes of operation, objectives, and intellectual property, both in form and in substance, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“It is obvious that authorization was never requested or received before Afreximbank went ahead and launched “CREATIVE AFRICA NEXUS,” which has the same concept as “CREATIVE AFRICA EXCHANGE (CAX).” This action needs to be stopped right away.

“We’ve given our attorneys instructions to act on these. PLEASE BE ADVISED that participants and presenters (Chimanda Ngozi Adichie, Chinwe Ohanele, Ntando Ngwenya, Lafalaise Dion, Armando Cabral, Zippy Kimundu, Jean Sabastien N’Guessan) at the CREATIVE AFRICA NEXUS may be held accountable for encouraging intellectual property theft.

