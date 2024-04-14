Tiwa Savage’s incursion into Nollywood

”Water and Garri,” Nollywood blockbuster featuring Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage in her first acting role, is set for premiere on May 10, its producers have said.

Meji Alabi, director of the film made the announcement on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “Always wanted to shoot a movie, so we did. D- excited to share that our new Film “Water & Garri” @WaterAndGarri Film is coming out on May 10th on @Primevideo.”

The highly anticipated movie produced by Jimi Adesanya is slated for premiere on Prime Video, a subscription video on-demand over-the-top (OTTP) streaming and rental service.

READ ALSO: My wife not bothered about my flirtatious female fans…

The star-studded movie features Tiwa Savage in her acting debut alongside other Nollywood actors, including Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin, and Andrew Bunting.

“Water and Garri” is inspired by Tiwa Savage’s second EP song of same title that was released in 2021.

In the five-track EP, the singer explores themes of love, identity and self-discovery, all of which appear in the anticipated film.

According to the producers, the plot of “Water and Garri” follows the tale of Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer with a budding career in the United States.

She, however, returned to her native home after 10 years following a family bereavement.

Back at home, things have changed, violence escalated while tension is high everywhere.

As Aisha reconnects with her family, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

The intrigues that follow is what make “Water and Garri” a must- watch for moviegoers.

QUOTE:

The star-studded movie features Tiwa Savage in her acting debut alongside other Nollywood actors, including Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin, and Andrew Bunting.

“Water and Garri” is inspired by Tiwa Savage’s second EP song of same title that was released in 2021.