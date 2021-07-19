Tiwa Savage’s Father Passes Away

Tiwa Savage, a Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, has lost her father.

On Monday evening, the singer broke the news in an Instagram post.

Her father died quietly in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the Nigerian singer.

Sharing pictures of herself and her late dad, Tiwa Savage wrote, “Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now. This is tough on me. I’m so numb, so weak.

“Rest in perfect peace my king. I love you daddy, Savy t’eko, pappin K.”