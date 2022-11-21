Title: The Most Successful Talent Managers in Nigerian Music industry

A persistent manager stands behind every successful musician. In this article, we list 10 music managers from the Nigerian music industry who have grown to be some of the most prosperous thanks to the efforts of their artists in order to give these important players the credit they deserve.

Jada Pollock

In December 2012, Chris Brown had come to Lagos while on a world tour. He’d come with a 15 man team with Jada Pollock inclusive as his manager. It was on that tour she’d met Wizkid and according to her, the rest after that was ‘history.’

Jada Pollock has since come to serve in the capacity of an international manager and image consultant for the starboy, putting her wealth of knowledge and experience dealing with A-list celebrities from Didier Drogba to Pia Mia and Chris Brown to work

Alexander Okeke

An obvious fact is that the artist and manager partnership is one that has served Olamide greatly to push his artistry to the revered status he enjoys.

A jack of all trades, Alexander Okeke describes himself as a strategist, A & R and Music exec all while being the talent manager extraordinaire behind Olamide’s success.

Okeke is also manager to Olamide’s YBNL label top act, Fireboy DML

Asa Asika

At the genesis of Davido’s career, when he’d hit the scene with Dami Duro right after Back When, he’d been propped up by Asa Asika’s managerial skills.

But soon after there’d been a change of guard and Asa and Davido had parted ways, making room for Kamal Ajiboye to take over in the era of Aye, Gobe and more.

Muyiwa Awoniyi

Tems and Muyiwa Awoniyi have in a short time become the new age music industry partnership goals, with Tems bagging major endorsement deals with Reebok and Tommy Hilfiger while also selling out venues as one of the biggest music sensations from Nigeria in recent times.

And through all of this Tems’ manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi is seen applauding loudly and in some cases, happens to be the well-placed first point of announcement where anything Tems is concerned.

Ojahbee

The name Ojahbee may have become popular following his arrest and harassment by members of the Nigerian police force in the heat of the End SARS protests but the multitalented talent manager had already been making a name for himself with the works of his artiste, Oxlade.

The story of Ojahbee and Oxlade is very much like bond-forged brothers who found themselves and beyond fondness, rendered value one to the other.

Olugbenga Jackson

Following years of combined experience in several economic sectors, talent manager and businessman Awoyungbo Olugbenga Jackson, commonly known as Jacksonfierce, has developed a strategy to expand investment in the Nigerian entertainment industry through “Fierce Nation.”

He stumbled upon musicians Deshiba Joshua and Agbeleshe Olamilekan (Laycon) (RunnJozzy). His newly registered business had been running on a regular basis for about a year.

Janet Nwosu

Asa may have been quietly making waves on the mainstream for close to two decades but has remained as enigmatic as ever, with very little known about her. So it comes as no surprise that her manager, Janet Nwose is also a key player who has stayed closely in the shadows for as long as Asa has dominated the scene.

Asa had come in contact with Janet Nwose during a photoshoot, with Asa as the muse.

Taye Aliyu

For Yemi Alade, she and her manager, Taye Aliyu who also doubles as CEO of her label, Effyzie music group, have been together as artiste and manager so long, they have outlived two eras of dating rumours and continue to dominate the music scene with Yemi Alade’s exploits. In fact, the duo have worked together from the start of Yemi Alade’s career in 2013 with Effyzzie Music even shedding some weight by dropping some artistes so as to be able to cater to Yemi Alade better in times which was described as ‘trying’ for the company.

