Titi Dama romance rumour erupts after photo with ex-Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt

The CEO of Brighttiss LLC and the Braids by Titi salon brand is frequently in the news these days.

The America-based CEO whose real name is Priskeylia Tifu, popularly known as Titi Dama recently conducted a massive giveaway on her social media pages @iamtitidama.

The philanthropic effort Which she titled “Massive Giveaway” had required her Instagram followers to click the link in her bio to follow her new Facebook page, whereupon they tag or invite friends on Facebook to follow and like the page and concluding with their bank account details in the comment section.

The giveaway had attracted responses from countries across Africa and even in the United States and Europe, but it was eclipsed by speculation of her dating Dutchman Dirk Kuyt when their photo appeared online.

Kuyt, who was recently appointed club manager of the Eredivise side, ADO Den Haag, was an ex-Dutch international with over 100 caps and remember famously as a Liverpool star, aside from playing for Feyenoord and Turkish club side Fenerbahce.

The relationship speculation is further fuelled by the single status of both Titi Dama and Kuyt, who at the moment are neither married nor in a known relationship.

The photo which pictured both of them together is rumoured to be taken while they were out on a date.

However, neither of the two has confirmed or denied the rumour.

Titi Dama, a native of Ambazonia, the English-speaking part of the Central African country of Cameroon, is based in America where she is flourishing as an entrepreneur but is a frequent traveler around the world on business trips.

