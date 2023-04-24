Tips on traveling without hitches

Travel is more than just getting up and going. It’s about being a knowledgeable traveler so you can travel better, cheaper, and longer.

Here are some quick, easy to do tips on the road to save cash that you should remember!

Sometimes it’s cheaper to fly into airports other than your final destination, and then take a train or bus. Be sure to look at airports nearby to see how much they are.

Always get behind business travelers when in security lines. They have less stuff and spend enough time in line to know how to move fast. Families have more stuff and move much slower.

Find out what type of plane you are flying on. It will determine how nice the plane is as newer models tend to have more leg room and nicer seats.

If you like hotels, last minute deals on Wakanow can get you rooms about 60% off the normal price.

If you are traveling with 3-4 people, get a hotel suite. Couches usually fold out into beds making that Wakanow negotiated room even cheaper.

Always visit the local tourist office. They usually have discount cards for major attractions and can let you know what deals are happening at that time.

While at the tourist office, take some of those advertisement brochures that offer discounts. Most of them (especially the maps) contain ads for discounted tours and meals.

Libraries, Starbucks, and most cafes offer free wi-fi and internet.

Lunch time is the best time to visit historical sites. Tour groups always head to places in the early morning or late afternoon, but around 1 pm, they break for lunch, leaving shorter lines for you.

Never eat in a tourist area – the food will be half as good and twice the price. Walk a few blocks away and get something cheaper.

Visit the local supermarket to see what the local palate is like, and make your self some sandwiches or if you have a kitchen, a nice dinner.

Eat at expensive restaurants during lunch. Most restaurant offer lunch specials on the normal dinner menu. Same food, half the price.

Get a metal water bottle or reuse your plastic water bottle a few times to save money.

Instead of buying three bottles a day, you can buy one per week. It’s a little savings that can go a long way.

In many parts of the world it’s still safe to hitchhike. It’s a popular thing to do throughout Central America, New Zealand, parts of Australia, and Central Asia.

Most museums have special discount times or free nights. Before you go anywhere, make sure you look on the museum website to find out if they offer free visiting hours. Even famous museums like the Louvre and the Guggenheim offer free entrance.