Tips for saving money this Christmas

Despite the economy biting hard, there is a whole lot of spending that is done this Christmas.

By the time the New Year arrives, your account is probably red.

But the festive season need not drain your finances as there are always ways to save money during Xmas. Here are some of the ways.

Create a shopping list

Shopping doesn’t have to be expensive if you only buy what you require. So, create a shopping list with items that you need, instead of items that you want.

This helps you to avoid impulse purchases and keep track of your budget and the cost of each item. Do not forget to attach a price to every item.

Don’t overbuy food

Some people think Christmas is the time of the year where food is available in abundance and you eat as much as you like. As such, you splurge on food. While this may be true, you will probably be left with more food than needed.

Start shopping now

There is no time like the present. Start shopping now so that you can spread out your budget over two or three salary months. This way, all purchases are quite manageable.

Shop online

This is a great way to take advantage of a wide variety of great deals. Instead of going to the mall in your area in search of the perfect gift and at the right price, shop online and let your gifts be delivered.

Give homemade gifts

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that remind you of each other and not by how much they cost.

Share the cost of Christmas

If you are hosting a Xmas party, why not make a potluck where everyone comes along with anything of their choice. With this, you will be able to reasonably manage cost.

