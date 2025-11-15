 Tinubu’s wife takes ‘flow with confidence’ campaign to Zamfara 

The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has instituted another campaign aimed at securing the dignity of a girl child while on menstrual cycle tagged flow with confidence.

The campaign was inaugurated in Zamfara state on Wednesday at Government Girls Day Secondary School GGDSS Tudun Wada Area of Gusau.

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by the wife of the Executive Governor of Zamfara state Hajiya Hurriya Dauda Lawal.

At the flag off campaign, the first lady expressed joy for the successful commencement of the programme in Zamfara state. She said, I am happy to join you today to officially launch this Renewed Hope initiative, RHI flow with confidence programme.

She described the programme as a vital menstrual health intervention designed to empower the precious Nigerian school girls by promoting knowledge, dignity and confidence through improved menstrual hygiene.

She disclosed that the programme has commenced in other states but Wednesday, 12th November marked it’s commencement in Zamfara state.

In this modern world, no girl should be allowed to miss school because of her inability to afford sanitary products. It is regrettable that our growing girls face such poor condition of life during their menstrual cycle especially in the rural areas where some missed school days every month because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

Some resorted to using unsafe and unhygienic alternatives, while some stayed at home altogether staying behind in their studies and in some cases eventually dropped out of schools.

This trend must end and this intervention under the education framework of the Renewed Hope initiative, RHI is aimed at actualizing this vision.

We would be distributing one year supply of disposable sanitary pads to 370,000 school girls in rural communities across the nation. At the end of this programme, all states and federal capital territory would receive 10,000 packs each.

This is to support our girls in rural communities and those who are unable to afford sanitary pads.

Today, I will be handing over 10,000 packs of disposable sanitary pads for distribution to 1000 deserving girls in rural communities across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state. Each identified beneficiary would receive one year supply of sanitary pads according to the design by her Excellency, the first lady of the federation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu under renewed Hope initiative.

We choose disposable sanitary pad because it offers a simple hygienic Option and other health benefits for woman productive well-being.

For us at the RHI we believe that no girl would ever had to choose between her dignity and her education.

The success of flow with confidence programme depend on all of us. I specifically appeal to the executive Chairmen of local government areas to use their position and ensure the overall success of the programme.

It is crucial that you take full ownership of this intervention, with your fatherly roles we trust that you will ensure these supplies reach the deserving girls in our rural communities. The pads are not to be sold under any circumstances.

The RHI spent a total of two billion, five hundred and fifty million, two hundred and ninety seven thousand , one hundred and fifty naira to procure this customized disposable sanitary pads from a local manufacturing company, Uni-glory Nigeria Limited in Ikorodu, Lagos state, Nigeria.

I therefore urged cooperate organizations, parastetals, agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to key into the flow with confidence programme so we can empower and reach as many girls as possible.

To our traditional rulers, religious leaders and community leaders, we cannot do this without your support, I enjoin you to mentor and supervise the distribution exercise in your communities and ensure to support our girls to grow into responsible and informed adults.

She warned the benefiting girl students never to sale the pads given to them, but rather be in school making good use of the supplies to avoid shame or stigma capable of bring down their confidence.

The event was attended by the Emir of Anka and Chairman, Zamfara state Council of Chiefs His Royal Highness Attahiru Muhammad Ahmed and his entourage, the Commissioners, diverse NGOs and other stakeholders.