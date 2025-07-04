Tinubu’s Wife donates ₦1billion to victims of Plateau attack

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Oluremi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu’s wife on Thursday donated N1 billion to victims of Plateau State attack.

Tinubu said she is moved with love and compassion for these who have lost loved ones since the long years of attack.

She emphasised that the donation came from her personal intervention project aimed at supporting Nigerians.

“I do not have vast sums of money, but what I have is meant to bring succor. This is not government money. It is what I have raised to help others. Have we truly protected our land? Women do not fight. We are asking the men to protect us, to ensure our children grow up without fear,” she said.

“This visit is filled with mixed emotions. I came here as a mother, whose heart bleeds each time I hear about killings or bloodshed. It took me some time to respond, but I want to assure you this will be the last time I will respond to such a situation in Plateau. From now on, it shall be for the progress of the State,” she noted.

She also spoke on the beauty of the state, urging stakeholders and traditional rulers to play their respective roles in ensuring peace.

“Plateau is a beautiful land. I remember visiting here years ago when Senator Ayu was Senate President. This land is blessed, but God will not be pleased with the bloodshed that has occurred here. We as officeholders will come and go, but you will remain. Please, bring peace to this land,” she said.