Tinubu’s victory, will of the people –Faparusi

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The Coordinator, Contact and Mobilisation Committee, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Committee in Ekiti State, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), despite the daunting challenges being faced, to ensure the credibility of the process of the February 25 general elections.

He commended “INEC for the successful presidential and National Assembly elections,” saying, “we are all unaware of various moves by both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) to compromise the results of the election through cloned INEC servers.”

Faparusi, in a statement released to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, said the

“International communities and civil society organisations should not be deceived and misled by fake reports discrediting the outcome of one of the freest and fairest elections this country has ever conducted in recent times.

“If you look at the pattern of the results, you will realise that the outcome of that presidential election is the true reflection of the will of Nigerians. The people of Nigeria have spoken very loudly that their choice is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“This is politics and not a wish game; therefore, the PDP and LP should not think they can force their wish on the country. If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.”

He urged the LP to consolidate on the electoral success recorded at the poll to build a more formidable opposition needed to ensure good governance by the APC, rather than chasing shadow and displaying vain desperation.

He noted that Mr. Peter Obi and his followers should allow the votes of the people in the rural areas to count, adding that winners of elections were not determined only by votes from the urban areas.

He pointed out that “in most polling units in Ekiti State, LP does not have a polling agent, let alone mobilisers. The votes recorded by LP were from the students’ environs of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital; and that is understandable.”

According to him, “it was believed ab-initio that Ekiti will give Asiwaju the highest percentage of votes and that LP would not get 10 per cent in the state; and exactly this was what happened.

“So, I was surprised when LP and the PDP were challenging the outcome of our election in Ekiti. If we should have the election again 100 times, the outcome will only get worse for them.”

He urged Asiwaju Tinubu not to relent in his effort to extend hands of fellowship to other candidates that contested the election with him to foster national unity and reconciliation of Nigerians.

