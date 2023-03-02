Tinubu’s victory unprecedented – Ekiti SSG

BY AYODELE ADESANMI

Secretary to the Ekiti State Government (SSG), Dr. (Mrs.) Habibat Adubiaro, on Thursday, described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last Saturday’s election as unprecedented.

Adubiaro premised the overwhelming victory of all APC candidates in the state on the good works of Governor Biodun Oyebanji across the state.

The SSG, who stated this while reacting to the outcome of the polls in Ado Ekiti said “the election went well and it was very peaceful.”

She told journalists in her office that “the victory APC earned in the election was unprecedented, because nobody was influenced or induced. The victory in Ekiti State was earned because of good works of our governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, because within the short period he assumed office, he has done a lot.

“Among these is the rehabilitation of some township roads across the state, particularly in Ado-Ekiti and other local government areas of the state; that has really helped in a way.

“Also, the part payment of the pension arrears to pensioners in the state is of note; he has been doing that and the people of the state are happy about it, most especially the pensioners.

“Another one the prompt payment of salaries and emoluments of workers; last month’s salaries were paid on 22nd, which is unprecedented; including gratuities and subvention of tertiary institutions. These made people to come out en mass to vote for the APC candidates at the polls and we know he will still do more.

“He is also working on the financial autonomy to the local government and development areas. So, the people of the state are so happy with the governor and that was what gave us the landslide victory in Ekiti state.”

On why the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, had popular votes in other states of the federation, she said “at the national level, the party’s presidential candidate, who is the president-elect now, visited all the 36 states of the federation and some power blocs of the six geopolitical zones of the country; during that time, he identified areas of helping in financing the economy of the country and areas that could be delved into to be self-sustaining to put an end to importation good and services.

“These really helped the party to achieve the victory; despite cash and fuel scarcity, people still came out to vote for APC. That is the work of our governor and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

