Tinubu’s victory beats all political, religious permutations –Oyebanji’s aide

BY AYODELE ADESANMI

The Special Adviser, Political, to Ekiti State Governor, Chief Jide Awe, has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the will of God that beats all political and religious permutations.

Chief Awe noted that Tinubu’s presidential victory was long envisaged before now, saying he is a “man with a bold heart, despite the challenges he faced on his way; and he can still go ahead to win the election.”

Awe, a former two-time chairman of the APC in Ekiti State, said Tinubu’s was not just a politician, but also a distance runner that was focussed and straightforward in all ramifications.

The SA Political, in an interview with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, pointed out that “Asiwaju’s time has come as the president,” adding that the victory was not for a single man, but that it belonged to the entire citizens of the country.

Awe described the “election as very technical; but he won in some key areas in the North where the giant fell.”

He noted that if the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, could have the whole East, “where is the agitation coming from now?” nothing that “all we are agitating for is restructuring and good governance for the people of Nigeria.”

He also pointed out that a loser in any election would always complain, saying “that is what we are seeing from the opposition who thought they would win the election. The victory has come for Asiwaju and for Nigerians.”

