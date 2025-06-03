Tinubu’s Two-Year Achievements; Proof of Visionary Leadership – Minister

By Tom Okpe

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that achievements of the Tinubu administration in just two years stand as irrefutable evidence of visionary and courageous leadership.

Idris made this known at the inaugural National Dialogue on Citizen Engagement and National Security, themed: ‘One Voice, One Vision: Uniting Perspectives for a Stronger Nigeria,’ in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, the event has come at a time when Nigeria is at the confluence of purpose and possibility, stressing that the forum, initiated by the Voice of Nigeria, VON, is not merely a policy talkshop but, a deliberate platform to harmonize policy perspectives with experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

He said: “Just last week, we commemorated the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration with ample proof of its monumental positive impact.

“No preceding Government has ever achieved what the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has achieved in two years: first, the courage to vanquish the monster of oil subsidy and the forex racket, the massive road infrastructure, an unprecedented students’ loans scheme, and the CreditCorp, indeed, policies that are re-stimulating confidence in our young population.”

The Minister further noted that the Tinubu administration’s policies are beginning to yield tangible outcomes saying: “After a stormy start, food prices are falling, even as we are stemming the tide of insecurity, while the impact of governance, for the first time in decades, is making a new headway through the Local Government Autonomy, the creation of Ministries for Regional Development, and the biggest boost in agriculture, creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

“With President Tinubu, the voices are audibly uniting in further support of a man of vision and courage.”

Underscoring the core objective of the National Dialogue, the Minister described National unity and citizen trust as the foundations of National Security.

“There can be no National Security without National Unity. And there can be no unity without trust. In times of uncertainty and insecurity, our greatest weapon is not force. It is trust between the governed and those who govern.

“The ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is grounded in citizen participation and engagement, where every Nigerian must feel, be seen, heard, and valued.”

The Minister also, commended the VoN for its renewed mandate and evolving role as more than a broadcaster.

“VoN is not just broadcasting news, but shaping narratives and forging National identity, ensuring that, whether it is in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, or English, Berlin or Birnin Kebbi, the voice of Nigeria is heard, respected, and trusted echoing authoritatively from within a united people and secured territory,” he said.

Calling for genuine synergy among all National stakeholders, Idris said: “This forum reflects that vision. It brings together Government, media, civil society, and the security community, not in silos, but in synergy. Not to talk at each other, but listen to each other.”

The Minister emphasized that Nigerians do not require uniformity to achieve unity; rather, they can embrace their diverse identities while remaining united in purpose.

“This dialogue is a symbol of that possibility as a platform where differences are not erased but embraced, as part of a collective solution. I encourage us to leave here with more than ideas. Let us leave with commitment. A renewed commitment to truth in our media, institutions, to equity in our policies, to transparency in our governance, and to compassion in our communities,” he said.

The event was attended by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Prof Nentawe Goshe Yilwatda, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Shehu Mohammed, Director General of the National Press Council, Dr Dili Ezugha and the Director General, National Orientation Agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

Also in atendance are the President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr Ike Neliaku, the former Chief of Army Staff, General Yusuf Tukur Buratai and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mr Ogbodo Chinasa, Nnam, amongst others.