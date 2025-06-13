Tinubu’s Special Envoy rallies Gambia, Senegal leaders for West Africa economic summit

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Special Envoy and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has visited The Gambia and Senegal as part of Nigeria’s diplomatic shuttle to rally support for the forthcoming West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), scheduled to hold from June 20 to 21 in Abuja.

In Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia, Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu, accompanied by members of her delegation, met with President Adama Barrow on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The visit was to formally deliver President Tinubu’s official invitation to the Gambian leader, in line with Nigeria’s effort to ensure the summit garners full regional participation.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Gambian President warmly received the delegation and expressed his appreciation for Nigeria’s leadership in organizing the high-level summit aimed at fostering economic integration across the sub-region.

On receiving the invitation, President Barrow said: “I thank President Bola Tinubu for the proactive and timely initiative in organizing a regional summit where West African leaders and the key stakeholders from various sectors in the region will assemble to discuss intra-regional trade and investment.”

He added that the prevailing global climate no longer supports donor-recipient relationships, noting that: “Global reality no longer supports donor-recipient relations, given the glaring donor fatigue posturing by the West.”

READ ALSO: Presidency Issues Corrigendum on Democracy Day Honours List

He emphasized the importance of West African nations embracing closer economic cooperation, stating: “To me, there is no better time than now for the region to embrace intra-regional cooperation and partnership.”

President Barrow assured the Nigerian delegation of The Gambia’s active participation in the summit, describing it as a “historic gathering” that could mark a turning point in Africa’s push for regional integration.

“President Barrow expressed his commitment to The Gambia’s active participation at what he considered as a historic gathering that promises to bring a turnaround in the quest for regional integration in Africa,” the statement noted.

Earlier, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu also led the Nigerian delegation to Dakar, Senegal, where a similar message from President Tinubu was delivered to the Senegalese leadership. The delegation was received by a high-ranking official of the government.

The West Africa Economic Summit, which will be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, is being organized under the auspices of President Tinubu, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the summit will bring together Heads of State, business leaders, global institutions, and financial experts from across the sub-region to create a strategic platform for sustainable economic development, investment opportunities, and deeper regional integration in West Africa.