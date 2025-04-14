Tinubu’s security policy, infrastructure has failed woefully – Atiku

…condemns the resurgence of attacks, killing in Plateau State

By Tunde Opalana

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the renewed attacks in Plateau State that claimed many innocent lives on Sunday.

No fewer than 47 people were killed on Sunday in Zike community in Kimakpa area of Kwali district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The deadly attack took place over a week after a similar attack in Bokkos Local Government Area in which scores of people were also killed and properties destroyed.

Atiku Abubakar also flayed the upsurge in terrorist attacks in Borno State, which has led to the loss of lives and territories to the Boko Haram insurgents, according to alarm raised by Governor Babagana Zulum and Shehu of Borno Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.

READ ALSO: Palm Sunday: CAN bemoans absence of peace in Plateau

A statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe on Monday read “the former Vice President said that these manifestations are indicative of the woeful failure of both the security policy and infrastructure of the Tinubu-led administration.

“He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to take tougher proactive measures to deal with what he called “these disgraceful incidents that challenge our national security.”

“Reacting to the spate of insecurity, which has attained endemic levels in the country, Atiku explained that “every sincere Nigerian should be worried about the frequency and impunity with which terrorists and bandits attack innocent people in the country, especially in Northern Nigeria, which has become the epicenter of terrorist violence in the country.”

“According to Atiku, the delay in the prosecution of captured terrorists and bandits in custody since 2016 has emboldened the mass murderers to kill with impunity.

“If the government had applied the same energy in the prosecution of terrorists and bandits as it did in the trial of political critics, it would have gone a long way to send a powerful message to the outlaws that there are consequences for mass murder,” Atiku said.

“According to Atiku, the prosecution of terrorists and bandits should be accorded the highest priority by the Attorney General of the Federation.

He explained that there should be special courts to fast-track the trial and conviction of terrorists in the country.

“Hundreds of terrorists and bandits have been in custody since 2016 without trial, and the delay in bringing them to justice is demoralizing to our security forces. If terrorists and bandits are captured and then are left in custody longer than necessary without trial, it will undermine the efforts and sacrifices of our security forces,” the former vice president explained further.

According to Waziri Adamawa, “our criminal justice system is notoriously slow and as a result, terrorists and bandits are thus encouraged to feel that crime pays.”

The former Vice President also expressed “embarrassment at how armed criminal groups cross through our borders to carry our terrorist activities in Nigeria.”

Atiku added that condemnation of terrorist attacks by the government is not enough, saying that what is needed are prompt and proactive measures to forestall further attacks and loss of innocent lives.

He noted that as long as the terrorists and bandits are operating successfully without consequences, they will continue to attack innocent people again and again.

“Atiku called on the National Assembly to urgently introduce a legislation to allow state governments to adequately arm their security outfits with modern weapons to complement the efforts of our security forces who appear to be overstretched in terms of men and resources.

“However, the former Vice president also blamed community members who serve as informants to armed groups.

He stated that community members have a role to play in their own security by providing intelligence to our security forces about the presence and activities of bandits and terrorists in their midst.

“Atiku applauded the rare sacrifices of the security forces in counter-terrorism operations, adding that without public support, the criminals can not succeed.”