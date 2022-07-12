Tinubu’s running mate: APC north east congratulates Shettima over nomination

By Tom Garba, Yola

A statement by the National Vice Chairman, North East of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, PhD (Sa’I Adamawa), has given a warm congratulatory note to Senator Kashim Shettima on his emergence as the running mate to the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be commended for once again being a staunch democrat and progressive going by his wide engagement and consultation with stakeholders which paved way for his eventual choice of Senator Shettima as running mate, DailyTimes gathered.

“From his days as Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu has always exhibited a knack for assembling the right team to achieve efficient and good governance.

“The choice of Senator Kashim Shettima is undoubtedly in recognition of his stellar track record of competence, integrity and excellence displayed as two-term Governor of Borno State and Senator.

“Indeed, Shettima’s choice has given the APC North East Zone the added energy to rally our party supporters, members and all stakeholders in the zone towards actualising Tinubu’s presidential bid” the statement read.

