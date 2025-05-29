Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, enhancing road safety, says FRSC boss

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has said President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has significantly improved the corps’ operations through increased funding, technology deployment, and an expansion of its operational mandate, including the approval of nationwide night patrols.

Speaking in Abuja as part of activities to mark President Tinubu’s two years in office, Mr Mohammed noted that the administration’s support was already yielding results, including a 10 per cent decline in road crashes in 2024. He added that although fatalities had risen, they were mostly due to secondary incidents like fuel scooping at tanker crash sites.

He said the presidency had directed the FRSC to resume full night patrols, citing concerns over the frequency of fatal crashes occurring after dark. According to him, the night operations are now underway as part of broader efforts to cut road-traffic deaths by half before 2030.

He commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, for fast-tracking approvals and facilitating timely budget releases that have strengthened the agency’s capacity to respond to road safety needs. Mr Mohammed stressed that the swift government backing had enabled the FRSC to act more quickly and work more efficiently.

READ ALSO: Bauchi CP pledges provision of peaceful atmosphere for all citizens

The FRSC boss stated that the corps had also upgraded facilities, enhanced staff training, and introduced two major technology platforms over the past year. One of them is a mobile application that alerts both drivers and passengers when a vehicle exceeds the prescribed speed limit — 50 km/h in towns, 30 km/h in built-up areas, and 80–100 km/h on highways. The app also flags black spots, dangerous curves, and potholes using real-time updates and geolocation features that improve crash response times.

The second innovation is the National Crash Information Reporting System, designed to unify and validate road traffic data from all security and emergency response agencies. He said global bodies like the World Bank and the World Health Organisation had previously raised concerns about Nigeria’s crash data, but the new system eliminates duplication and provides a single, reliable database.

Mr Mohammed emphasised that road safety remains a shared responsibility and called on Nigerians to support ongoing efforts to reduce crashes and save lives. He expressed gratitude to the Tinubu administration for what he described as massive backing that has placed road safety at the forefront of national development priorities.