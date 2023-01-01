Tinubu’s meeting in London with G-5 Govs, not true – TMO

says Asiwaju spent time in London en-route Saudi-Arabia

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential campaign media office, Tinubu Media Office, (TMO) has refuted insinuations that the Presidential candidate of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu was in London where he had a meeting with aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) otherwise known as G-5.

The TMO said Tinubu spent time in London, en-route Saudi- Arabia for Lesser Hajj.

In a statement on Sunday signed by Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman said in customary with his yearly activities, Tinubu takes time off his schedules to take a little rest.

The statement reads: “As usual with him, when a year is coming to an end, Asiwaju takes time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe Umrah, (Lesser Hajj).

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in London during the week en route Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“While in the United Kingdom, Tinubu noted some articles in some national newspapers in Nigeria, alleging a secret meeting was held in London between him and the G-5 governors who are members of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

“These reports, to say the least, are not only in bad faith but also evil intentioned. They were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors.

The Presidential Standard-bearer of the APC, Tinubu, is neither bothered by these articles nor by their sponsors who are well known.

“He is resolutely focused on his campaign objectives which are geared towards achieving victory in the upcoming presidential election in order to deliver the APC’s Action Plan aimed at giving a ‘Renewed Hope’ to our people in all facets of their lives.

“But, we must point out that the APC candidate is entitled to meeting any political actor or stakeholder that is important to his campaign and plans for the country and that desires to engage with him.

“The truth about Tinubu’s movement is that, he came to London on ‘Boxing Day’ Monday, December 26, 2022 to spend a few days preparatory to his trip to Saudi Arabia.

“After spending some time in London, he now proceeded to Mecca where he is, presently, observing Umrah.

“He is scheduled to return to the country within the next two days to continue with the campaign.

“We would like to use this opportunity to advise those writing unsubstantiated articles and peddling rumours on our principal to desist forthwith.”

