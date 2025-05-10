Tinubu’s leadership driving transformation of Abuja’s key infrastructure – Wike

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s leadership for driving the transformation of critical infrastructure in Abuja.

This is as he revealed that the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) is set to be the first major project to be inaugurated by President Tinubu, to mark his 2nd Anniversaryin office.

Wike, who spoke yesterday after inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation of the Abuja ICC, described the facelift as a testament to Tinubu’s commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure.

He announced that the upgraded centre would be inaugurated as part of activities marking the President’s second year in office.

He praised Julius Berger, the contractor handling the total renovation, for maintaining high-quality standards and adhering to the agreed timeline.

According to Wike, the centre was in a deplorable state until President Tinubu intervened, ordering a complete overhaul to restore its status as a true international conference centre.

He said that the centre was built in 1991 saying “it is surprising that no one had attempted to give it a facelift until now.

He described the feat as a prime example of “effective leadership”.

No responsible leader would allow such a facility to be referred to as an international conference centre, given its deplorable state.

“Today, the centre has been transformed into a world-class facility, thanks to Mr President’s leadership and support.

“That’s what leadership is all about,” Wike said.

The minister also inspected the ongoing extension of Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5), from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, being executed by Julius Berger.

He expressed optimism that the first phase of the project would be part of the projects that would be inaugurated by Tinubu to celebrate his second anniversary in office.

He commended the contractor for keeping to the project timeline, saying, “their commitment to excellence was evident in every aspect of the project, from the equipment used to the skilled labour employed.

“This project is a testament to the renewed hope agenda, and we’re thrilled to see it come to fruition,” Wike said.