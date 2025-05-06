Tinubu’s initiatives, achievements ‘ll secure his re- election in 2027, says Matawalle

By Andrew Orolua

The Minister of State for Defence Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformative reforms will pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeria and potentially secure his re-election in 2027.

Matawalle made the assertion in his office while highlighting various initiatives and several key achievements of President Tinubu’s administration particularly in the areas of Security and Defence.

He said the achievements include the successful neutralization of over 8,000 terrorists and bandits, the arrest of 11,600 criminals, and the recovery of more than 10,000 weapons in 2024.

The establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) has significantly enhanced strategic coordination in the fight against kidnapping.

Matawalle also listed the government’s Economic Initiatives, particularly the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, which aims to harness the agricultural potential of the North, promote economic growth, and empower millions of citizens.

He said the recent reductions in grain prices across the country is attributable to the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to Infrastructure Development, noting that key projects, including road construction and improvements to transportation networks in the North, are vital for fostering economic growth.

On the issue of Local Government Autonomy, Matawalle expressed support for the local government autonomy law, which empowers local administrations to operate effectively, ensuring accountability and better governance at the grassroots level.

The minister said President Tinubu’s performance extends beyond these areas, reflecting his belief that the President’s reforms will have a lasting positive impact on the nation.

While he expressed confidence in Tinubu’s achievements, it is important to note that his projection of a second term victory in 2027 is based on the current trajectory of the administration’s performance.

His optimism underscores the positive influence of Tinubu’s leadership and vision on the Nigerian populace.